COVID Assam: 3,571 New Cases, 44 Deaths

Assam on Saturday reported 3,571 new coronavirus cases, taking the active cases to 34,021. The positivity rate is 2.21 per cent. The overall tally of the state is 4,80,730.

Further, 44 deaths have been reported today, while, 5,141 people have recuperated from the deadly contagion.

The new cases were detected out of 1,61,420 Covid tests, and the districts with the highest caseloads are: Sonitpur (295), Tinsukia (251), Golaghat (249), Nagaon (228).

The district wise deaths are: Nagaon (16), Sonitpur (4), Kamrup Metro (3), Kamrup Rural (3), Barpeta (2), Karimganj (2), Tinsukia (2), Baksa (1), Bongaigaon (1), Cachar (1), Darrang (1), Dhubri (1), Golaghat (1), Kokrajhar (1), Sivasagar (1).

The total recoveries have touched 4,41,184 with 91.77 per cent.

The Covid-related deaths have surged to 4,178 with 0.87 per cent.