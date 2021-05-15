Covid 19HealthRegional

COVID Assam: 5,347 New Cases, 63 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Friday reported 5,347 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 44,008. The positivity rate today is 8.26 per cent.

The state also recorded 3,254 discharges and 63 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 64,701 tests were detected today, of which, 1,012 new cases were recorded in Kamrup Metro, 424 in Kamrup Rural, 343 in Nagaon and 291 in Sonitupur.

Meanwhile, with a recovery rate of 85.39 per cent, the recoveries have touched 2,77,501.

District wise deaths today have been registered from Kamrup Metro (21), Cachar (5), Dibrugarh (5), Bongaigaon (3), Kamrup Rural (3), Karbi Anglong (3), Barpeta (2), Darrang (2), Goalpara (2), Golaghat (2), Nalbari (2), Sonitpur (2), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Hojai (1), Jorhat (1), Karimganj (1), Kokrajhar (1), Lakhimpur (1), Morigaon (1), Nagaon (1), South Salmara (1) and Tinsukia (1).

