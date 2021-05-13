Top StoriesHealth

Covid Assam: 5,468 Fresh Cases, 75 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Assam on Thursday reported 5,468 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 42,144. The positivity rate today is 9. 18 per cent.

The state also recorded 4,219 discharges and 75 Covid-related deaths.

A total of 59, 594 tests were detected today, of which, 1, 173 new cases were recorded in Kamrup Metro, 452 cases in Dibrugarh, 431 cases in Kamrup Rural, and 332 cases in Nagaon.

Meanwhile, with a recovery rate of 85.59 per cent, the recoveries have touched 2,70,079.

District wise deaths today have been registered from Kamrup Metro (23), Dibrugarh (7), Kamrup Rural (5), Tinsukia (5), Barpeta (3), Darrang (3), Golaghat (3), Karbi Anglong (3), Nalbari (3), Sonitpur (3), Bongaigaon (2), hojai (2), Nagaon (2), Udalguri (2), Charaideo (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Goalpara (1), Hailakandi (1), Jorhat (1), Karimganj (1), Lakhimpur (1), and Morigaon (1).

In addition, Kamrup Metro reported 14, 288 positive cases between May 4 to May 13.

