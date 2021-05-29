COVID Assam: 5,613 Fresh Cases, 77 Deaths

Assam on Saturday logged 5,613 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload in the state to 54,948. Today’s positivity rate is 4.82 per cent.

The new cases were reported out of 1,16,562 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state also registered 3,905 discharges and 77 deaths today.

Of the new cases, Kamrup metro recorded 580 cases, 516 in Cachar, 352 in Dibrugarh and 338 in Kamrup Rural.

The total deaths count district-wise are: Tinsukia (11), Cachar (7), Barpeta (5), Kamrup Metro (5), Nagaon (5), Dibrugarh (4), Karbi Anglong (4), Baksa (3), Darrang (3), Dhubri (3), Jorhat (3), Sivasagar (3), Sonitpur (3), Hailakandi (2), Hojai (2), Kamrup Rural (2), Karimganj (2), Lakhimpur (2), Morigaon (2), Biswanath (1), Bongaigaon (1), Charaideo (1), Dima Hasao (1), Golaghat (1) and South Salmara (1).

Meanwhile, the total recoveries have surged to 3,44,083 with 85.25 per cent.

The total fatalities are in the state are 3,245.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 4,03,623.