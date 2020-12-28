COVID Assam: 58 New Cases, 1 Death

The state of Assam recorded 58 new coronavirus related cases on Monday. The total active caseload of the state has dipped to 1.54 % with 3323 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 24780 tests conducted. The positivity rate is at 0.23 %.

Meanwhile, 90 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.97 % with 211633 cases.

One death was reported today from Kamrup metro.

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.48% with 1038 cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 215997.