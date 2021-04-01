COVID Assam: 58 News Cases, 2 Deaths

With the recent spike in coronavirus cases, Assam on Thursday registered 58 fresh cases of the infection pushing the active cases to 537. Also, the infection has claimed two lives today.

The new cases have been detected out of 12,253 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 33. The positivity rate today stood at 0.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, 34 patients have been discharged today. The recoveries have touched 2,15,479 with 98.63 per cent.

On the other hand, the COVID death rate has spiked to 0.51 per cent with 1,107 deaths.

The state’s total caseload as of today is 2,18,470.