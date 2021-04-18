Top StoriesRegional

COVID Assam: 639 New Cases, 6 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Assam on Sunday reported 639 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the active cases to 5,268. The overall tally of the state has reached 2,24,455.

The new cases were detected out of 23,300 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Six deaths were reported today – one each from Kamrup Metro, Barpeta, Cachar, Dhemaji, Morigaon and Tinsukia.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 354 fresh cases, followed by Kamrup Rural with 35 cases, Nagaon with 28 cases and Dibrugarh with 26 cases. Today’s positivity rate stands at 2.74 per cent.

Further, 159 cured patients have been discharged today, and the recoveries have touched 2,16,705 with a recovery rate of 96.55 per cent.

The total fatalities in the state has now escalated to 1,135.

