COVID Assam: 7 New Cases, 37 Discharged

The state of Assam reported seven new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while 37 patients were discharged today. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,17,161.

The active caseload has reduced to 446. Out of the new cases, three were reported from Kamrup Metro.

The recoveries have touched 2,14,285 with 98.68 percent.

Meanwhile, no deaths have been reported today. The tally stands at 1,083 at 0.50 per cent.

The vaccination process is underway and so far 42, 478 have taken the COVID vaccine jabs.

