Top StoriesRegional

COVID Assam: 76 Fresh Cases, 115 Recoveries

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
1

Assam recorded 76 new coronavirus related cases of which Kamrup Metro reported 29 cases on Wednesday. The total active caseload of the state has dipped to 1.51% with 3258 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 25498 tests conducted. The positivity rate is at 0.30 percent.

Meanwhile, 115 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 98 percent with 211835 cases.

Related News

Assam: Three More Succumb To COVID-19

Adil Hussain Makes To Forbes Best Performances List

Guwahati Book Fair Inaugurated Today

Guwahati: 4 Injured In Leopard Attack

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.48% with 1043 cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 216139.

You might also like
Top Stories

Symbolic Protest Against CAB

Regional

Burmese Cigarettes Seized from Assam-Mizoram Border

Sports

Heroic welcome for Lovlina, Jamuna

National

First Session of 17th Lok Sabha From Monday

Regional

CPI(M) protest seeking supply of drinking water

Regional

Fire Breaks out at Fatasil

Comments
Loading...