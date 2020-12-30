COVID Assam: 76 Fresh Cases, 115 Recoveries

Assam recorded 76 new coronavirus related cases of which Kamrup Metro reported 29 cases on Wednesday. The total active caseload of the state has dipped to 1.51% with 3258 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 25498 tests conducted. The positivity rate is at 0.30 percent.

Meanwhile, 115 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 98 percent with 211835 cases.

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.48% with 1043 cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 216139.