COVID Assam: 96 Fresh Cases, 108 Recoveries, 1 Death

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
Assam registered 96 new coronavirus related cases on Saturday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.64% with 3526 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 19990 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.48%.

Meanwhile, 108 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.89% with 210805 cases.

One person from Kamrup Metro succumbed to the virus today. He was identified as one Jiban Dutta (72). The death tally of the state is now at 1012.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 215346.

The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.

