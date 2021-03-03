COVID Assam: Active Cases At 274

Assam reported eight new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, while, 19 cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 274.

The new cases were detected out of 13,856 tests conducted from Kamrup (5), and Tinsukia (3) among others. Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported today. The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,093 fatalities so far.

The recoveries rate has spiked to 98.75 per cent with 2,14,879 cases.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,593.