Top StoriesRegional

COVID Assam: Active Cases At 285

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
63

Assam reported fifteen new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, while, fourteen cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 285.

The new cases were detected out of 13,856 tests conducted from Kamrup (9), and Kokrajhar (2) among others. Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported today. The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,093 fatalities so far.

Related News

#AssamElections BJP-AGP Top Leaders Meet To Finalise…

Poll Panel On Manipur Office-of-Profit Case

IndiGo Starts Non-Stop Flight Dibrugarh- Bengaluru Enroute

Notification Issued For Phase- I Assam Assembly Polls

The recoveries rate has spiked to 98.75 per cent with 2,14,860 cases.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,585.

You might also like
Top Stories

Former Bihar CM Satish Prasad Singh Passes Away

National

President approves Karnataka’s Good Samaritan Bill

National

Sushma Swaraj to visit Maldives tomorrow

National

Chandrayaan-3 To Be launched In 2022: ISRO Chief

Regional

Hajela as ‘Mahishasura’ in Silchar  

National

BJP’s CEC meeting underway

Comments
Loading...