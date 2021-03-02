COVID Assam: Active Cases At 285

Assam reported fifteen new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, while, fourteen cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 285.

The new cases were detected out of 13,856 tests conducted from Kamrup (9), and Kokrajhar (2) among others. Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported today. The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,093 fatalities so far.

The recoveries rate has spiked to 98.75 per cent with 2,14,860 cases.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,585.