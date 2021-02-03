COVID Assam: Active Cases At 401

Assam reported fourteen new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while 59 patients were discharged today. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,17,175.

The active caseload has reduced to 401. Out of the new cases, six were reported from Kamrup Metro.

The recoveries have touched 2,14,344 with 98.70 percent.

Meanwhile, no deaths have been reported today. The tally stands at 1,083 at 0.50 per cent.

The vaccination process is underway and so far 43, 650 have taken the COVID vaccine jabs.