COVID Assam: Active Cases Cross 500, 1 Death Reported

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
With the recent spike in coronavirus cases, Assam on Thursday registered 49 fresh cases of the infection pushing the active cases to 515. Also, the infection has caused a fatality today.

The new cases have been detected out of 12,966 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 26. The positivity rate today stood at 0.38 per cent.

Meanwhile, 32 patients have been discharged today. The recoveries have touched 2,15,445 with 0.51 per cent.

On the other hand, the COVID death rate have spiked to 0.51 per cent with 1,105 deaths.

The state’s total caseload as of today is 2,18,412.

