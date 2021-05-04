Covid Assam: Buses To Operate With 50% Seating Capacity

By Pratidin Bureau
Coronavirus No standing passengers in Assam buses
As part of the consolidated and revised guidelines for all the districts for containment of Covid pandemic in Assam, the state government said all public transport authorities shall enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior and seating inside the vehicles, carriers, containers, etc.

The order read that:

  1. Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers maintaining social distancing.
  2. City buses, Intra-district, Inter-district, and Inter-state buses will be allowed to operate with 50% of seating capacity.
  3. Wearing of face mask is mandatory even for a single person driving a vehicle.
  4. In case of persons travelling in any private car, up to 100 % of its seating capacity, wearing of face mask is mandatory for all the persons.
