COVID Assam: Compensation Sought For Bereaved Journalists’ Families

Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) on Thursday urged the State government to initiate for compensations to recently died two journalists due to Covid-19 complications, a PTI report stated.

The forum reminded the government of its decision to approve Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for journalists on August 28 (after practicing doctors, nurses, police personnel, etc) who succumb to COVID-19 on duty.

JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria urged chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and State health and finance minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to take personal interest in compensating the bereaved families of the two journalists as an appreciation to the media fraternity for its pivotal role during the Covid-19 pandemic, the statement said.

Senior journalist from Barak Valley Ashim Dutta passed away at Silchar Medical College Hospital on September 7. 65-year-old who worked for a Bengali daily was suffering from renal problems and went for dialysis regularly. He was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the virus infection, the report stated.

The first journalist from Assam to pass away was Dhaneswar Rabha (35) who breathed his last at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Rabha hailed from Kacharaital village in Udalguri locality. The rural correspondent was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and put on regular dialysis for some time. Rabha tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalised where he died on September 6, the report added.