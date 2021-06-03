Covid Assam Count: 4,309 New Cases, 46 Deaths

Assam registered 4,309 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday with a positivity rate of 4.02 per cent, taking the active caseload count to 50,534.

Further, the state recorded 4,790 discharges and 46 fatalities, National Health Mission data stated.

The overall tally of positive cases have touched 4,24,385.

The new cases have been reported from 1,07,075 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The districts with the highest caseloads have been reported from Kamrup Metro (386), Tinsukia (347), Cachar (318), and Sonitpur (275).

In the meantime, the recoveries have improved with 3,68,981 discharges so far with a recovery rate of 86.94 per cent.

The death rate of the state is 0.83 per cent with total death count of 3,523.

The district wise deaths recorded today are: Tinsukia (8), Cachar (6), Kamru Metro (5), Morigaon , Nagaon and Sonitpur (4 each), Jorhat (3), Cachar and Nalbari (2 each), and Charaideo, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghar, Hailakandi, Kamrup Rural, and Sivasagar all reported a single death.

As per the latest data of NHM, so far 42,33,385 beneficiaries have received first and second doses of Covid vaccines across the state of Assam.