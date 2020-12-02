COVID: Assam Detects 173 New Cases

Assam recorded 173 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, out of 25891 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Out of the new cases, Guwahati registered 57 COVID positive patients. The active caseload now stood at 3519.

The death toll stood at 983 with two registered deaths today. The death rate is at 0.46 per cent.

Furthermore, 138 cured patients from the infection were discharged today, taking the recovery rate to 97.88 per cent with 208666 total recoveries.

The total cases have in the state have surged to 213171 with a positivity rate of 0.67 percent.