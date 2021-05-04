COVID Assam: HS Exams Postponed

By Pratidin Bureau
Due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in Assam, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has decided to postpone the HS exams until further orders.

The exam was scheduled to be held on May 11 but they are now postponed.

Notably, students as well as teachers have been demanding the postponement of the board exams amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19 gripping the state as well as the nation.

According to the official notification, the revised schedule will be announced at a later time after consultation with the Health Ministry.

Earlier today, the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) had announced the postponement of HSLC and AHM exams.

