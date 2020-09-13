COVID Assam: Only 20% of Total Infected Cases Active

While the rate of infection of COVID-19 has been quite steady in the state, the recovery rate has been impressive too.

With 2251 COVID-19 patients being discharged today from all across Assam, only 20% of the total positive patients are now active.

This was informed today by Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.

The Minister wrote, “Discharge Alert. 2251 patients discharged today. Only 20% of the total positive patients are active now. Rest all have been discharged. Gratitude and best wishes to team doctors.”

The cumulative infected tally goes up to 141763 as on today. The state has so far seen 469 deaths.