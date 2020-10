COVID Assam: Over 2000 Cured For 2nd Consecutive Day

Assam registered over 2000 COVID-19 recoveries for the second consecutive day, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed and lauded the efforts of the healthcare fraternity.

The state reported 2198 recoveries on Thursday, while, 2561 cured patients were discharged on Wednesday.

The discharged rate has escalated to 82.87%.

The total recovery caseload in the state stood at 159833.

Meanwhile, the active patients have reduced to 30767.