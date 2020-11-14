Top StoriesRegional

COVID: Assam Reports 107 New Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
103

Assam detected 107 new coronavirus related cases out of which Kamrup metro reported 27 on Saturday.

The new cases were detected out of 13616 tests conducted today, with positivity rate of 0.79%. A tweet by minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said  the new cases were less due to the low testing because of Diwali.

The total active caseload has mounted to 3964.The active case is 1.88 per cent.

Related News

Sivasagar: Fire Breaks Out At Shop, One Killed

COVID Claims 3 More Lives In Assam, Death Toll At 961

5.2 Magnitude Quake Jolts Mizoram

Soumitra Chatterjee Put On life Support

Meanwhile, 529 people were discharged today, taking the recoveries to 97.65 per cent with 205247.

The death tally is now at 961.

So far, the total cases of the state is 210175.

You might also like
Regional

‘Tantrik’ Ramesh Saharia sent to 5-day police custody

Regional

Four arrested with pangolin in Goalpara

Regional

Assam: People Drinking Arsenic Water in 24 Districts

Regional

DJ Brahmin detained

Regional

Tanker seized in Jakhalabandha

Regional

CM lays foundation stone of T-shaped flyover

Comments
Loading...