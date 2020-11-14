COVID: Assam Reports 107 New Cases

Assam detected 107 new coronavirus related cases out of which Kamrup metro reported 27 on Saturday.

The new cases were detected out of 13616 tests conducted today, with positivity rate of 0.79%. A tweet by minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the new cases were less due to the low testing because of Diwali.

The total active caseload has mounted to 3964.The active case is 1.88 per cent.

Meanwhile, 529 people were discharged today, taking the recoveries to 97.65 per cent with 205247.

The death tally is now at 961.

So far, the total cases of the state is 210175.