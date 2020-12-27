COVID: Assam Reports 29 New Cases

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19 in Assam
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
1

Assam recorded 29 new coronavirus related cases of which Kamrup Metro reported 7 cases on Sunday. The total active caseload of the state has dipped to 1.55% with 3356 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 10305 tests conducted. The positivity rate is at 0.28 percent.

Meanwhile, 60 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.96 percent with 211543 cases.

Related News

Putin To Get Russian COVID Vaccine Shot

COVID Claims Two More Deaths In Assam

NCPCR Urges Assam Govt To Conduct Probe Into Children Homes

Rajinikanth Health Stable, Discharged From Hospital

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.48% with 1037 cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 215939.

You might also like
Regional

Tinsukia: Four dies of COVID-19 today

Pratidin Exclusive

Assam’s Nasreen wins Chevening Fellowship

Regional

Sand laden trucks seized in Doboka

National

India’s COVID-19 epidemic fastest growing globally

Business

DAC approves procurement worth 46000 crore

Pratidin Exclusive

Rajnath reaches out, BJP diverts public attention via Xatra

Comments
Loading...