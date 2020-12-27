COVID: Assam Reports 29 New Cases

Assam recorded 29 new coronavirus related cases of which Kamrup Metro reported 7 cases on Sunday. The total active caseload of the state has dipped to 1.55% with 3356 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 10305 tests conducted. The positivity rate is at 0.28 percent.

Meanwhile, 60 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.96 percent with 211543 cases.

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.48% with 1037 cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 215939.