COVID: Assam Reports 66 New Cases

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19
Representative Image
35

Assam recorded 66 new coronavirus related cases of which Kamrup Metro reported 29 cases on Tuesday. The total active caseload of the state has dipped to 1.52% with 3300 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 23238 tests conducted. The positivity rate is at 0.28 percent.

Meanwhile, 87 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.99 percent with 211720 cases.

Related News

Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Assam

Ajanta Hazarika Remanded To Police Custody

Kampur: One Killed in Road Accident

BTC: Governor’s Nominated Members Take Oath

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.48% with 1040 cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 216063.

You might also like
World

COVID-19: UK orders 90 million vaccine doses

Regional

5 girls, 1 boy rescued from trafficker at Rangiya Junction

Business

17 years after Oil museum dusted off for Poll

National

IRCTC e-tickets to get costlier from September 1

National

5 terminally ill children become Bengaluru Police Commissioner

Regional

Assam: Another COVID-19 Death Reported, Toll at 12

Comments
Loading...