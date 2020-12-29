COVID: Assam Reports 66 New Cases

Assam recorded 66 new coronavirus related cases of which Kamrup Metro reported 29 cases on Tuesday. The total active caseload of the state has dipped to 1.52% with 3300 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 23238 tests conducted. The positivity rate is at 0.28 percent.

Meanwhile, 87 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.99 percent with 211720 cases.

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.48% with 1040 cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 216063.