Covid Centre Attendant Arrested For Alleged Rape

In a shocker from Maharashtra, an attendant of a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Thane district has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year old woman at the facility.

According to police, the incident took place in June, but came to light on Saturday after the woman lodged a complaint.

The woman, who was attending to an 11-year-old relative at the quarantine centre, alleged that the accused used to visit the room at night under the pretext of giving hot water. He allegedly threatened to kill her 10-month old child when she resisted.

The woman was raped in the room on three occasions in the first week of the June, police said.

The woman did not approach police at that time as she was afraid the accused would harm her family members.

The 27-year old accused was arrested and case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions.