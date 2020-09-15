COVID Claims 10 More Lives In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam records 10 more coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday, taking the state’s death tally to 492.

Confirming the death state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 10 more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease,” and adding, “My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief”.

The details of the deceased are:

Late Gauri Gogoi (58) of Tinsukia; Late Britendra Daimary (56) of Karbi Anglong; Late Binayak Prasad Saraf (74) of Kamrup Metro; Late Bithi Sharma (78) of Kamrup Metro; Late Jogeshwar Gogoi (52) of Kamrup Metro; Late Jyotish Talukdar (50) of Barpeta; Late Mahabir Prasad Sharma (60) of North Lakhimpur; Late Chandra Prabha Das (73) of Dibrugarh; Late Eliza Begum (70) of Dibrugarh; Late Kamal Ranjan Dutta (78) of Kamrup Metro

