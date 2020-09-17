COVID Claims 17 More Lives In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam recorded seventeen more coronavirus related deaths on Thursday, taking the state’s death tally to 528.

The health minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Very sad & anguished to inform that 17 more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease”.

Out of the 17, Kamrup reported five deaths, followed by three deaths in Sonitpur, two deaths in Kamrup Metro and Baksa, and one death in Dibrugarh, Darrang, Cachar, Tinsukia, and Dhubri.

The details of the deceased are:

Late Sukheswar Gogoi (80), Dibrugarh; Bhadreswar Das (62) of Sonitpur; Late Mahidhar Koch (75) of Sonitpur; Late Jagat Ch Borah (74) of Kamrup Metro; Late Pabindra Nath Sarma (79) of Darrang; Late Hafizur Hague (52) of Dhubri; Late Ratneswar Medhi (69) of Kamrup Metro; Late Tarun Borah (78) of Sonitpur; Late Dineswar Deka (69) of Kamrup; Late Ramkali Devi (71) of Tinsukia; Late Dhirendra Kr Sinha (76) of Cachar; Late Poonam Kumari Prasad (37) of Kamrup; Late Chitra Das (50) of Baksa; Late Manju Hmatsingka (71) of Kamrup; Late Naren Ch Das (73) of Kamrup; Late Sukanta Roy (65) of Kamrip; Late Kanak Ch Deury (63) of Baksa

