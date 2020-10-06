Top StoriesRegional

COVID Claims 18 More Lives In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam recorded on Tuesday 18 more coronavirus-related deaths pushing the fatality toll to 778.

Confirming the deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 18 more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease”.

Out of the 18 deaths, Kamrup reported three deaths, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Chirang, and Dibrugarh reported two deaths, Nagaon, Dhubri, Barpeta, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Cachar, and Bongaigaon reported one death each.

The details of the deceased are:

Late Deben Rajkonwar (65) of Dibrugarh; Late Ratan Baruah (67) of Dibrugarh; Late Rani Saikia Bordoloi (52) of Kamrup Metro; Late Sandeep Das (47) of Kamrup Metro; Late Ranjit Kr Das (72) of Kamrup Metro; Late Narendra Nath Saikia (61) of Nagaon; Late Amina Parbin (1 year 6 months) of Barpeta; Late Debendra Mushahary (65) of Chirang; Late Samila Basumatary (38) of Chirang; Late Ritamoni Hazarika (52) of Jorhat; Late Hemkanta Borah (58) of Golaghat; Late Tapan Nath (52) of Cachar; Late Binod Ch Bhuyan (58) of Sonitpur; Late Monika Bhumij (17) of Golaghat; Late Siddique Hussain (72) of Dhubri; Late Brozen Baruah (58) of Sivasagar; Late Binod Singha (45) of Bongaigaon; Late Kumud Ch Das (57) of Sivasagar.

