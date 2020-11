COVID Claims 3 More Lives In Assam, Death Toll At 969

Assam recorded three more coronavirus related deaths on Wednesday, taking the death tally to 969.

The three deaths have been reported from Kamrup Rural and Tinsukia.

The shared details of the deceased are:

Late Lak Nath Gogoi (62) of Tinsukia; Late Anasur Hoque (14) of Kamrup Rural and Late Mainul Haque (52) of Kamrup Rural.