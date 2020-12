COVID Claims Two More Deaths In Assam

Assam recorded two more coronavirus related deaths on Sunday, taking the death tally to 1037.

Confirming the deaths, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted:

Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today~ Late Atabul Khan (62) of Kamrup Metro and Late Gonga Chetry (55) of Tinsukia.

The death rate of the state now stood at 0.48 per cent.