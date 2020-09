COVID Death Toll Crosses 500 Mark In Assam

The death toll due to coronavirus in Assam crossed the 500-mark after 19 COVID-19 patients passed away on Wednesday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

The death tally in the state has touched 511 today.

Out of the 19 deaths, three cases were reported from Karimganj, two cases from Dibrugarh, Golaghat, and Kamrup Metro, one case each from Jorhat, Dhubri, Cachar, Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Barpeta, Sonari, Sivasagar, Udalguri, and Lakhimpur.

The shared details of the deceased are:

Late Dinesh Ch Hazarika (65) of Dibrugarh; Late Gulakanta Sarma (66) of Dhemaji; Late Jiyasuddin Ahmed (63) of Sivasagar; Late Sarbeswar Kalita (70) of Barpeta; Late Chandrani Dutta (50) of Kamrup Metro; Late Safique Uddin Ahmed (65) of Dhubri; Late Nukul Nath (60) of Udalguri; Late Amresh Nath (60) of Karimganj; Late Arun Kumar Deb (75) of Karimganj; Late Krishna Adhikari (72) of Cachar; Late Aruna Devi (73) of Golaghat; Late Biju Hazarika (40) of Jorhat; Late Sadori Bhattacharya (75) of Golaghat; Late Foidul Ali (17) of Lakhimpur; Late Hari Pada Das (71) of Kamrup Metro; Late Gunakanta Changmai (78) of Dibrugarh; Late Lalan Singh (60) of Sonari; Late Quamar Uddin Ahmed (62) of Karimganj and Late Dalimi Devi (62) of Sonitpur.