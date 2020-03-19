COVID: Foreign Flights operations shut down; LGBI Airport eerily deserted

The government of India on Thursday said that no international flights shall be allowed to land in India for one week from March 22.

It also asked the government to issue appropriate directions for all citizens above the age of 65.

The Centre also added that all state governments are being requested to allow work from home facilities to private sector employees except those in emergency services.

One of the busiest airports in India now looks like it belongs to the next dystopian bestseller. Assam’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, which connects India’s northeastern region to the world, is seeing the distinct impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with empty lounge areas and silently whizzing travelators. It is the 8th busiest airport in India.

According to the health ministry website, the latest death has been reported from Punjab which had two positive cases of COVID-19. The total number of infected cases in the country has jumped to 167 as per the latest data released by the ministry.