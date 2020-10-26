Top StoriesNational

COVID India: 480 Deaths In 24 Hours, Lowest Since July

By Pratidin Bureau
India registered 480 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours making it the lowest recorded number over the last three months, the health ministry data showed.

The lowest number before today was recorded on July 10 with 475 fatalities.

According to an NDTV report data showed that India was recording an average of 900-1,000 Covid-related deaths in August. The number escalated to an average of 1,100 in September; however, October registered a steady decline in cases and deaths.

Presently, India has been now reporting less than 1,000 Covid deaths since October 2.

So far, a total of 1,19,014 people in India have died due to the deadly virus.

