COVID India: Active Caseload Lowest In 136 Days

India’s total coronavirus active caseload has dipped to 4,09,689 on Saturday, the lowest in 136 days, the Union health ministry stated.

“India’s present active caseload comprises 4.26 per cent of the total positive cases, and new recoveries have led to a net decline of 6,393 in the total active cases”, the ministry said in a statement.

“India”s total active caseload has dropped below 4.10 lakh (4,09,689) today. This is the lowest after 136 days. The total active cases were 4,11,133, on July 22,” it said.

“The rising recoveries have also improved the recovery rate to 94.28 per cent today. The total recovered cases stand at 9,058,822. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is nearing 86.50 lakh and presently, stands at 8,649,133,” the ministry said.

It said that 78.06 per cent of the new recovered cases were reported from 10 states and union territories — Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

India”s COVID-19 caseload rose to 96.08 lakh with 36,652 new cases in a day, while 90,58,822 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 94.28 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.