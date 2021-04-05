COVID: India Becomes 2nd Country To Have Over 1 lakh Daily Cases

Amid the rise of COVID-19 cases across the country, India has garnered the second spot worldwide to record more than 100,000 cases in a single day besides the United States during the pandemic.

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday, 103,796 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours. The total caseload now stood at 12,589,067.

The latest figures of the daily COVID-19 cases on Monday has been the highest since September last year.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said it was in June last year that over 100,000 daily Covid-19 cases were being reported globally.

Less than nine months later, India has 103,796 cases daily and with 73,301 Covid-19 cases a day over the week till Saturday, India has surpassed Brazil’s tally of 66,176 and the US’ 65,624.