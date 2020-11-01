COVID: India Records 46,963 New Cases

With 46,963 new coronavirus infections recorded in a day, India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 81,84,082 on Sunday, while recovered cases from the disease surged to 74.91 lakh, an official statement of the Union Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 deaths climbed to 1,22,111 with 470 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 74,91,513 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far taking the national recovery rate to 91.54 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent, the statement added.