COVID: India Suspends Flights From UK

In the wake of the escalating case of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the Indian Civil Aviation ministry has temporarily suspended flights services from UK.

The suspension will come into effect on December 22 to 31.

“Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, Indian govt has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India shall be temporarily suspended till 11:59 pm, 31st December. This suspension to start w.e.f. 11.59 pm, 22nd December,” the ministry said in a statement.

“As a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before 22nd Dec at 23.59 hrs) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at the airports concerned,” it added.

