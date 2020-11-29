COVID India: Total Cases Near 94 Lakh

India reported 41,180 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours pushing the tally to 93,92,919, the ministry of health and family welfare stated in its daily bulletin.

Meanwhile, 496 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. The death tally has touched 1.36 lakhs.

The active caseload of the country is 4,53,956.

About 70.97 per cent of the 496 coronavirus case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are contributed by Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Over 42,000 people recovered from the deadly disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to over 88 lakhs.