COVID: Landlords Asking Health Workers to Evict Houses

By Pratidin Bureau
Does humanity still exist?

People across the country clapped and clanged utensils to applaud the doctors and nurses who are at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 on Janata Curfew day.

Meanwhile, the health workers were forced out onto the streets by their landlords. Doctors, nurses, and other health workers are being asked to vacate houses by their owners because they are treating coronavirus patients.

“We have been asked to vacate the rented homes by the owners as they believe that we are staying at their houses may make them more susceptible to COVID-19,” health workers said.

