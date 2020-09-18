COVID: Mizoram Active Cases Touches 585

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
33

Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally on Friday has escalated to 28 more people, including 24 security personnel, tested for positive for the coronavirus, health officials said to PTI.

Mizoram now has 585 active coronavirus cases, while 949 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Out of the new case, twenty-seven new patients have travel history, while one infection was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The state has tested 57,076 samples for COVID-19 till Thursday, the report added.

Related News

Health Workers Account 14% COVID Cases Globally: WHO

Computers Storing National Security Data Compromised

On Duty Cop Run Over By Truck

Twitter To Ramp Up Security Before US Prez Elections

You might also like
Regional

Youth attempts suicide; rescued afloat, alive in Brahmaputra

Regional

68 year old German reaches Assam on foot

Regional

Guwahati: Lockdown Likely To Impose Ward wise

World

Russia Vaccine Roll-Out Plan Prompts Virus Mutation Worries

Regional

AASU led 28 orgn. protest today on C’ship Bill

National

COVID-19: Assam Tablighi Jamaat Member Commits Suicide In Maharashtra

Comments
Loading...