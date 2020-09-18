COVID: Mizoram Active Cases Touches 585

Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally on Friday has escalated to 28 more people, including 24 security personnel, tested for positive for the coronavirus, health officials said to PTI.

Mizoram now has 585 active coronavirus cases, while 949 people have recovered from the disease so far.



Out of the new case, twenty-seven new patients have travel history, while one infection was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The state has tested 57,076 samples for COVID-19 till Thursday, the report added.