COVID: Mizoram Closes Schools For Students of Class 8 & Below

In a bid to contain the spread of the second wave of coronavirus in the state, Mizoram government has directed for the closure of classes from standard 8 and below with effect from Saturday.

According to the new guideline, only online classes will be conducted for students of class eight and below as normal classes have been suspended with immediate effect.

Schools for students of classes five to eight were reopened on March 1 and for classes three and four on April 1.

The proposed opening of schools for the new academic session 2021-2022 on May 4 for all classes – Nursery to class 12 too has been cancelled or reversed until further orders. This covers all schools, including those under the Central Board of Secondary Education board, the guideline said.

However, the ongoing exams for classes 9 to 12 will continue till they are completed.

Classes in universities and colleges will be subject to the decision taken by the state’s higher and technical education department, it said.