Covid-Negative Reports From Other States Invalid: Himanta

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed that travellers arriving here carrying Covid negative certificates from other states are invalid and they need to undergo Covid testing upon arrival at airports and railway stations.

The minister noted that the previous order that allowed travellers to show Covid-negative reports conducted within 72 hours of their arrival was cancelled and they’ll have to mandatorily get themselves tested here.

As per reports, besides air and railways, the order soon will be imposed on travellers entering the state by road as well.

According to a latest order issued last week, upon arrival travellers need to mandatorily undergo RAT and if the results are negative, they will also have to take a RT PCR test. Moreover, till the results are not published, the travellers need to be under home quarantine.

As of Saturday evening, Assam has an active Covid cases tally of 4,794.