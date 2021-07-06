Covid Patient’s Kin Alleges GMCH Of Removing Organs

In an unusual incident that has raised concerns for patients undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) super specialty hospital, where the family has alleged the authorities of removing organs from a Covid-19 patient who passed away in July.

The family of the deceased claimed that during the cremation they found surgery scars above his naval and alleged that his organs were removed along with his eyes.

GMCH Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarmah addressing the press stated that pictures have been shown to the media that their eyes are intact of the deceased and there was a plaster stuck above the t-shirt of the body for identification that helps the District Administration for carrying the corpse to the cremation ground.

Dr. Sarmah expressing displeasure over the media’s reporting said as doctors already have ample work to look into – primarily taking care of patients, they cannot afford to waste time.

He also noted the Hospital Administration is always open to clarifications and the media should not fall prey to misinformed news without proper verification.

According to sources, 34-year-old Ratul Saikia from Nagaon was referred from the Civil Hospital there to GMCH after he tested positive for Covid-19 on June 29 and was admitted to GMCH on July 1 after symptoms of cough, fever, loss of appetite, and breathlessness were detected.

At the time of admission to GMCH, Saikia was not vaccinated with a single dose of the Covid Jab.

Saikia’s report stated that on July 1, the patient was given Remdesivir and Dexamethasone. In spite of being given oxygen the patient’s health did not improve.

The patient was admitted to the ICU and was administered with Methylprednisolone, Budecort inhaler, and Piperacillin Tazobactum.

It was later diagnosed that Saikia suffered from Dyselctrolyemia with septic shock with obstructive sleep apnoea.

Later he was intubated. Saikia passed away in the wee hours of July 2.