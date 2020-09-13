COVID Patients Must Not Be Denied Beds: Health Min

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has urged all the state governments to ensure that all COVID-19 patients should not be denied of beds and must be provided with immediate treatment.

Bhushan was quoted saying in an official statement said that, “Collective goal must be to have a health system that is available, affordable and accessible to all and the aim of the Centre along with the states was to achieve a mortality rate of less than one per cent”.

He also stressed the importance of timely treatment of co-morbid patients to reduce fatality. The statement further stated, “Hospitals were asked to ensure seamless admission of patients. They were also encouraged to protect healthcare workers by adopting all practices on infection prevention and control and keep the staff motivated”.

The importance of evidence-based treatment protocols and reducing heterogeneity in treatment to COVID-19 patients was also stressed.