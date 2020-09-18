Top StoriesNationalWorld

COVID Rules: Dubai Suspends Air India Flights

By Pratidin Bureau
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Air India Express operations across all airports in the country till 2 October after the airline had carried COVID-19 infected passengers on board to Dubai on September 4.

 According to a statement addressed to the airline’s regional manager of Gulf, Middle East and Africa region, Dubai’s Civil Aviation Authority stated that it is suspending the airline’s operation in Dubai for a fortnight starting 18 September as the air carrier violated laid down protocols by carrying covid-19 infected passenger for the second time.

“Boarding a passenger with COVID-19 positive test result for the second time, is contrary to and is in violation of the laid down procedures and/or protocols related to air travel to and from airports in the Emirate of Dubai, during the coronavirus SARS Cov. 2 pandemic,” the Dubai’s aviation regulator said.

“Therefore, all operation of Air India Express to Dubai Airports is temporarily suspended, for a duration of 15 days, effective from 00:01 hrs on Friday 18 September 2020 until 23:59 hrs of 2 October 2020,” it said.

“In addition to the suspension of operation, you will be further notified to pay all the expenditure incurred by the respective authorities for medical services and/or quarantine of any passenger(s) and the other passengers in the flight and also any other expenditure connected thereto,” it added.

The report also stated that the airline has also been asked to submit a “detailed corrective action plan or implementation procedure to prevent such incidents from occurring again for resumption of its flights to Dubai”.

