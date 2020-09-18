COVID Rules: Dubai Suspends Air India Flights

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Air India Express operations across all airports in the country till 2 October after the airline had carried COVID-19 infected passengers on board to Dubai on September 4.

According to a statement addressed to the airline’s regional manager of Gulf, Middle East and Africa region, Dubai’s Civil Aviation Authority stated that it is suspending the airline’s operation in Dubai for a fortnight starting 18 September as the air carrier violated laid down protocols by carrying covid-19 infected passenger for the second time.

“Boarding a passenger with COVID-19 positive test result for the second time, is contrary to and is in violation of the laid down procedures and/or protocols related to air travel to and from airports in the Emirate of Dubai, during the coronavirus SARS Cov. 2 pandemic,” the Dubai’s aviation regulator said.

“Therefore, all operation of Air India Express to Dubai Airports is temporarily suspended, for a duration of 15 days, effective from 00:01 hrs on Friday 18 September 2020 until 23:59 hrs of 2 October 2020,” it said.

“In addition to the suspension of operation, you will be further notified to pay all the expenditure incurred by the respective authorities for medical services and/or quarantine of any passenger(s) and the other passengers in the flight and also any other expenditure connected thereto,” it added.

A Mint report featured the above-mentioned statement.

The report also stated that the airline has also been asked to submit a “detailed corrective action plan or implementation procedure to prevent such incidents from occurring again for resumption of its flights to Dubai”.