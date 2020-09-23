COVID: Saudi Arabia Suspends Indian Flights

Saudi Arabia has suspended flights to and from India amid the spike in coronavirus cases, according to an official document.

In an official communication issued by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said it was “suspending travel to and from the following countries: (India, Brazil, and Argentina) including any person who has been in any of the mentioned countries above in the last 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom”.

However, “passengers who have official government invitations could travel”.

Five days ago, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) suspended it’s Air India Express for 24 hours for carrying two passengers with COVID-positive certificates on August 28 and September 4.