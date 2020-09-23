WorldNationalTop Stories

COVID: Saudi Arabia Suspends Indian Flights

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
62

Saudi Arabia has suspended flights to and from India amid the spike in coronavirus cases, according to an official document.

In an official communication issued by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said it was “suspending travel to and from the following countries: (India, Brazil, and Argentina) including any person who has been in any of the mentioned countries above in the last 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom”.

However, “passengers who have official government invitations could travel”.

Related News

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi Dies Of COVID

LS, RS Adjourned Sine Die

Bollywood A-Listers Summoned In Drugs Probe

₹85 Lakh Seized At Dibrugarh Airport

Five days ago, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) suspended it’s Air India Express for 24 hours for carrying two passengers with COVID-positive certificates on August 28 and September 4.

You might also like
National

New Governors in 3 NE States

Regional

“Rahul Gandhi will never become PM”- CM Sonowal

Regional

Irani Gang Member Arrested from Sarusajai

Business

Rs 94,016 crore revenue collected from GST in May 2018

Top Stories

BJP helps ULFA’s rise: Assam Police

Regional

#CoronavirusAssam: 115 quarantined

Comments
Loading...