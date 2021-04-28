Covid Scare: Manipur Bans Sporting Activities

In view of spurting cases of coronavirus in Manipur, the state government on Wednesday banned all sporting activities indefinitely in the state with immediate effect.

The decision was taken after State Consultative Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority recommended the prohibition on sporting activities.

In the notification issued by Youth Affairs and Sports Department, Commissioner Bobby Waikhom said “All sporting activities in the state, including any sport-related activity at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex and other sports complexes in the districts including privately run or managed sports complexes, are banned with immediate effect.”

Manipur on Wednesday registered 259 new cases, the highest in a day this year.