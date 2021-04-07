COVID Alert: Sec 144 Imposed In Biswanath

Amid the rise in the cases of coronavirus in Assam, district administration of Biswanath on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of CrPC across the district with immediate effect.

Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the assembly of five or more persons in a given public space.

Deputy Commissioner of Biswanath, Pranab Kumar Sarmah also reviewd the preparedness of the district administration in case of any eventuality.

The administration has also made wearing masks at public places and maintaining social distancing compulsory. In addition, provision for thermal screening, hand wash, and sanitizer has been made mandatory in every office, educational institution, and organization too.

Moreover, the administration intends to conduct atleast 1,000 COVID tests per day for the health department and test all passengers arriving in the district compulsorily.