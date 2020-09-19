COVID Sikkim: 3 Cabinet Ministers, 2 BJP MLAs Test Positive

Three cabinet ministers of the Sikkim government and two BJP MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Saturday.

All legislators and staff of the state legislative assembly were tested for the virus yesterday ahead of the one-day assembly session that will be held on Monday, according to various news outlets.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has tested negative for COVID-19, the official said.

On Friday, a female health worker was among three more COVID-19 fatalities in Sikkim, where the death toll mounted to 25, an official said to PTI on Friday.

The 49-year-old health worker, posted as an Assistant Nursing Superintendent (ANS) in STNM Hospital, died due to the contagion, he said. She had comorbid conditions, the official added.

Sikkim reported 29 fresh infections since Thursday, taking the tally to 2,304, including 422 active cases while a total of 1,857 people have been cured of the disease, the report stated.