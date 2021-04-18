‘COVID Situation In Delhi Serious’: Kejriwal Writes To PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing him that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi has “become very serious” and highlighted the “shortage of COVID beds and oxygen supply”.

“Delhi’s situation of COVID-19 has become very serious. There is a grave shortage of COVID beds and oxygen supply. We are doing everything we can at our level. Your help would be needed,” Kejriwal wrote.

Kejriwal also urged the prime minister to reserve at least 7,000 hospital beds out of Centre’s 10,000 beds for COVID patients.

“Delhi has around 10,000 beds at Central Government’s hospitals. Out of these, only 1,800 have been reserved for COVID-19 patients. Taking note of the seriousness of this situation, it is my request to you, to reserve at least 7,000 beds for COVID-infected patients. Delhi is also facing a grave shortage of oxygen. Provide us oxygen on an urgent basis,” he stated.

“I had informed Dr Harsh Vardhan yesterday (Union Health and Family Welfare Minister), and Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) today morning, about the same.”

Kejriwal also extended gratitude to PM Modi as Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is making 500 ICU beds in Delhi and requested for doubling the same,” he further stated.

“In Delhi DRDO is making 500 ICU beds. Many thanks to you for the same. If the capacity is increased to 1000 beds, I would be obliged,” he wrote.

“Till now, we have received a lot of support from the Central Government during this pandemic. I hope that you surely would help us on the aforementioned subjects,” he added.

Earlier today, Kejriwal addressed a presser where he informed that around 25,000 COVID cases were reported in the last 24 hours. He also stressed on the fact that the positivity rate has increased to 30 percent from 24 percent in the last 24 hours.

He also said that there are less than 100 ICU beds in Delhi right now.